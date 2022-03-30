SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – True-crime mini-series “The Girl From Plainville,” filmed in the Savannah area, premiered on Hulu Tuesday.

From left, Elle Fanning, Colton Ryan, and Chloe Sevingy, arrive for the world premiere of “The Girl from Plainville” at the Austin Convention Center’s SXSW Film Theater during the South by Southwest Film Festival on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Three of the eight episodes have so far been released based on the true story of Conrad Roy’s 2014 “texting-suicide” case in Plainville, Massachusetts.

Michelle Carter — played by Elle Fanning in the mini-series — was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging 18-year-old Roy to commit suicide.

Outside of Savannah, filming took place in Bloomingdale, Jesup, Pooler and Tybee Island.

“Truth of the matter was, was in our early days of scouting various places to be able to double as Plainville and Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, Savannah just fit the bill,” said executive producer Patrick McManus in an interview with Georgia Film, Music & Digital Entertainment.

McManus said Tybee was a standout for production, doubling as Naples, Florida in the series. The Jepson Center for the Arts and Port of Savannah were both integral, he added.

McManus said the southern Spanish moss posed a bit of a challenge for production. But overall, he lauded the Hostess City as a temporary home for the cast and crew.

Filming for the series took place last year between August and December.

New episodes of “The Girl From Plainville” will drop on Hulu each Tuesday through May 3.