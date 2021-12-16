Savannah Feed the Hungry prepares for its 13th annual Christmas dinner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Feed the Hungry is gearing up to give back during its 13th annual Christmas Dinner.

“This is the first time in two years that we’re having a sit-down dinner,” says Feed the Hungry Founder, Georgia State Representative Carl Gilliard.

Representative Gilliard says he’s expecting this years Christmas dinner to be one of the largest.

“With inflation and the pricing of things and the need toward the end of the year, we’re finding a lot of families in need and so we call this ‘the big one’ because when we do Christmas dinner, we’re probably expecting anywhere from 3-to-4,000 people,” Gilliard said.

With thousands expected, Feed the Hungry is in need of donations — especially toys.

“We always need toys, we always need bicycles. The numbers are great,” says Gilliard.

Representative Gilliard says lots of people have already registered for toy donations.

“The applications have been tremendous on our website,” Gilliard said.

In addition to toys, organizers say they can always use more food and monetary donations.

“We’re in need of more turkeys, more hams and more finances,” says Gilliard.

He says supply chain disruptions have made certain items more expensive or harder to find.

“I see the prices that are higher and the accessibility to products because of what we’re dealing with at our ports,” says Gilliard.

As organizers prepare for the big day, Gilliard says this Christmas dinner goes beyond the meals or toys.

“I think it means a lot to families, you know, we have families that are by themselves, individuals that are by themselves,” Gilliard said.

This being the first sit-down dinner since the start of the pandemic means, no one has to eat alone.

“After two years of COVID-19, for this season, a lot of families, they’re sitting down without someone at their table,” says Gilliard.

You can donate items at the Empowerment Center in Garden City from 10 am to 3 pm up to December 22nd.

Feed the Hungry will also hold toy assistance registration at that location tomorrow and Monday from 10 am to 3 pm.

The Christmas dinner is being held on Thursday December 23rd at the Civic Center and it will start at 3 pm. For more information click here to visit the Feed the Hungry website.