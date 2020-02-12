Savannah family remembers teen fatally shot next to 5-month-old son

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah family is pleading for justice after the light of their life was gunned down.

Alexis Devoe was one of two shooting victims in Savannah on Saturday night.

The 17-year-old’s parents told News 3 she was protecting her baby from gunfire when she was killed.

“Why Alexis? You just turn our whole world upside down, just by that one little day,” said Kimberly Leach, Alexis’ mom.

Leach says she’s now turning to her loved ones to hold her up after receiving the worst news imaginable.

“Somebody text me my phone and say she got shot. Immediately I just dropped to my knees like Lord, no. Not my baby.”

Alexis was shot near W. 60th and Montgomery streets. Her parents say she was in the car with her 5-month-old son and two others.

“Her first intention as a mother, her reaction is to protect her child so I’m pretty sure she covered him and the bullet hit her,” said the teen’s father, Lamar Devoe.

“My daughter was in the wrong spot at the wrong time,” he said. “Gunshots was fired. It wasn’t for her. It hit her and she’s gone.”

Tuesday night, family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil at the spot where Alexis was killed.

#HAPPENINGNOW: Alexis Devoe’s family and friends are gathering in the same spot where she was killed on Saturday night for a candlelight vigil. The 17-year-old leaves behind a 5-month-old son @WSAV pic.twitter.com/GE00VcZRiS — Danni Dikes (@WSAVDanniD) February 12, 2020

Family members say they’re still questioning why their sweet, beautiful dancer was taken from their lives.

“We want to know why. Why she was taken from us?” said Alexis’ aunt, Gail Mitchell.

There is still no word from law enforcement on a suspect.

Mr. Devoe says he hopes the shooter feels remorse for his actions, adding that while he is able to forgive — he’ll never forget the child he is burying.

“Even when they bring the justice to the family, that still doesn’t bring Alexis back,” Mr. Devoe said.

Family members say Alexis’ funeral will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Tremont Temple Church on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. It’s open to the public.

A fundraiser has been set up online to help with funeral expenses and care for Alexis’ son.