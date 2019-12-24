Savannah family mourns man shot and killed 3 days before Christmas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – News 3 is learning more about a 25-year-old father who was shot and killed on Savannah’s eastside Sunday morning.

Police have identified the victim as Tori Sterling. Two others were hurt during the incident on W. 37th Street but are expected to be okay.

People who knew him said Sterling was a family man. He leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter, also named Tori, who loved ones say was his world.

Now family members just want to make Christmas special for her while still trying to process their own grief.

“It was unreal. All I could say was no, Jabreiah no don’t tell me that,” said Tabatha Hamilton.

Hamilton was laying in bed with Sterling’s 2-year-old child when she heard the news.

Hamilton’s daughter, Jabreia, is the baby’s mother.

“He was just funny. In the delivery room, he was getting on my daughter’s nerves, of course,” said Hamilton.”But, he made everything comical and the look on his face when he finally saw her come into the world was just amazing.”

Hamilton said Sterling worked hard to provide a good life for Tori, but unfortunately, his own life was cut short on Sunday morning when police said he was shot and killed.

“Did they try to rob him, did they want his car, did he have a chance to fight back, what happened?” asked Hamilton.

Witnesses told News 3 that they heard gunshots and saw a car had crashed into a pole near the intersection.

First responders rushed Sterling to the hospital but he did not survive his injuries.

“When she calls for dada, I don’t know how that’s going to be. It’s going to be hard,” said Hamilton.

Sterling was planning to spend Christmas Day with his daughter.

Now Hamilton is faced with the impossible: making the holiday special for a girl who just lost her dad.

“She’s going to have to be special to all those who knew him so that his memories and his life and legacy still will live on,” said Hamilton. “So she’ll know the person he was as a dad, as a father.”

This is the 23rd homicide in Savannah this year. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD tip line at 912-525-3124 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.