Savannah family sues SCCPSS after alleged rape of 10-year-old son on bus
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A Savannah family says their 10-year-old son was raped by a fellow student on a school bus.
The family has filed a lawsuit against the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) in connection with the alleged September 2017 incident.
The attorney for the family says the child was on the bus, heading home from school when he was raped by a 16-year-old boy.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday by the boy's family in state court. It names the bus driver, the bus monitor, and the Savannah-Chatham Board of Education as defendants — claiming they failed to do anything to prevent the alleged rape from happening.
According to the lawsuit, the bus driver stated she feared for their safety because the 16-year-old accused of the crime was "such a big kid."
News 3 obtained the incident report of the alleged assault and learned there is video of it captured by school bus cameras.
"This should have never happened. It's shocking to learn about, it's disturbing, and it's something that I would think that everyone with school-aged children in Savannah would be concerned about," said Paul Painter, the family's attorney.
The school system has responded to the lawsuit with the following:
Savannah-Chatham County Public School System investigated the allegation of sexual assault on a school bus, and took appropriate administrative actions. The investigation remains open and has been referred to juvenile court.
The district makes every effort to keep all children safe at school and on the bus to include the use of video surveillance technology, school bus monitors, and safety training.
The board's legal team will review the suit carefully and will respond appropriately. Due to the pending legal matters and additional legal requirements, including those under FERPA, no additional information will be provided regarding this matter.
