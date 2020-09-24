Savannah ethics board holds first hearing in probe of alderwoman’s conduct

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The first hearing in the ethics probe of Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter’s words and actions during a Savannah City Council personnel meeting on Aug. 26 began Thursday with a reading of both complaints filed against her.

The alderwoman at-large is accused of using “vulgar profanity,” cutting off other council members, and even threatening Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan.

“When reminded to be recognized before speaking, in accordance with Robert’s Rules of Order, Alderwoman Gibson-Carter responded that this is f— bulls—,” read ethics board Chairman Christian J. Steinmetz III.

Gibson-Carter and Shabazz both attended Thursday’s meeting of the three-person ethics board, but neither wanted to speak with reporters.

Board members set two key dates during the meeting. On Oct. 15, Gibson-Carter and the four aldermen (Kurtis Purtee, Linda Wilder-Bryan, Nick Palumbo and Detric Leggett) who filed the two complaints must present the board with a list of witnesses, evidence and names of attorneys should they choose to be represented.

Chairman Christian Steinmetz calls it a “loose due process.” He went on to say, “it also has the intended effect of giving each of the members of the board the opportunity to review those [materials].”

On Oct. 29, at 9:30 a.m., the final, formal public hearing will be held on the matter. The trial-like proceeding will be the last before the board makes its recommendation to the mayor and council on what, if any, action to take against Gibson-Carter.

That could include a public reprimand or a censure by the council.

Gibson-Carter has so far neither confirmed nor denied the allegations made against her.