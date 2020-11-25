Savannah encourages local shopping, offers free parking at city-owned garages

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Beginning next week, drivers in Savannah can park for free in city-owned parking garages on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The City of Savannah is encouraging shoppers to support local, small businesses this holiday season. So, from noon to 8 p.m. on Small Business Saturday and Tuesdays and Wednesdays in December, parking in city garages will be free.

City-owned parking garages are located at:

  • 100 E. Bryan Street
  • 401 W. Liberty Street
  • 132 Montgomery Street
  • 100 E. State Street
  • 7 Whitaker Street

Normal daily rates will apply outside of these select hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories