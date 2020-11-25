Savannah encourages local shopping, offers free parking at city-owned garages

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Beginning next week, drivers in Savannah can park for free in city-owned parking garages on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The City of Savannah is encouraging shoppers to support local, small businesses this holiday season. So, from noon to 8 p.m. on Small Business Saturday and Tuesdays and Wednesdays in December, parking in city garages will be free.

City-owned parking garages are located at:

100 E. Bryan Street

401 W. Liberty Street

132 Montgomery Street

100 E. State Street

7 Whitaker Street

Normal daily rates will apply outside of these select hours.