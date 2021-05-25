Savannah Downtown Business Assoc. creates new employment marketplace

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Downtown Business Association (SDBA) announced the creation of a new job board for Savannah’s businesses to post job openings.

According to the organization, the new employment marketplace is free to businesses that are current members of the SDBA. The job board is available to businesses who are not members for a monthly rate.

The SDBA says the job board is being used for industries including restaurants, retail, hotels, banks, and more.

Individuals searching for a job or businesses that want to post a job can visit the employment marketplace by clicking the “jobs” link on the top of the page at www.savannahdba.com.

Questions regarding the job board can be directed to Administrator@savannahdba.com or by calling 912-660-4718.