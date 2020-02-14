Savannah doctor sentenced to 20 years in federal prison

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday a Savannah doctor received a 20 year sentence in federal court.

Dr. Frank H. Bynes Jr., 69, of Savannah, was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison and ordered to pay over $600,000 in restitution.

Bynes was found guilty in October 2019 by a federal jury on 13 counts of Unlawful Dispensation of Controlled Substances and three counts of Health Care Fraud.

Investigators say Bynes operated a “pill mill” dispensing massive amounts of controlled substances, sometimes in return for cash or sex.

Officials say Bynes worked at the MBA Community Clinic in Savannah and at Georgia Laboratory Diagnostic in Garden City, where he wrote prescriptions for more than 1,800 patients.

Investigators say over 51-thousand pharmacy fills were attributed to Bynes during a three-year period in Georgia alone, totaling in excess of 4.6 million doses of pills, opioid patches and other controlled substances.

The Department of Justice says Bynes also intimidated patients by claiming he worked for the Department of Justice and displayed a fake police badge.

Investigators say Bynes also exploited female patients and coerced them into providing sexual favors in exchange for prescriptions.

