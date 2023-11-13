SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Roller derby is one sport that many people might not know much about.

But one local league is trying to fix that.

“Savannah Derby Devils got started, and they were going really strong. Had an away team and a home team and a ton of people. A really robust rec program,” said Emily “Spectre” Jones.

“And then, like so many things, COVID threw a wrench at everything.”

The Devils have regrouped since the pandemic and officially had their first game in March.

“We’ve been practicing really consistently, we played a couple bouts this season, so we’re pretty excited about it,” Jones said. “We’re working on next year’s bout schedule as well, so we’re back.”

Jones taught us some of their game rules and strategies, like how to hit and block opponents… as well as the key to not falling.

She said that’s what made her want to become a Derby Devil.

“It seemed really scary and intimidating,” she said, “and then when I saw the boot camp last summer, I was like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna go see if I like this.’ And I like came to one night of the boot camp and was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be my whole personality now,’ and I was totally hooked.”

The group is now searching for one thing — a bigger space.

“We’d love to have a new home. Ever since I started doing this I have friends and family be like, ‘When can I see you guys come skate? When can I see you guys play?’ and I have to be like, ‘Well, we don’t have a place right now.'”

To learn more about the team and how you can become a sponsor, visit savannahderby.com.