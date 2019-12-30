musicinourschools/

Savannah delays swap of police headquarters for new building

Local News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Coastal Georgia’s largest city is delaying a plan to swap its current police headquarters for a new building farther away from downtown.

The plan calls for Savannah to trade the current building for a new building that Savannah College of Art and Design would build at no cost to the city.

The Savannah Morning News reports City Manager Pat Monahan is seeking the delay because part of the proposed new site may be needed for widening of a canal.

There are also concerns about maintaining the historic nature of the current red-brick headquarters and maintaining a police presence downtown.

