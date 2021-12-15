Savannah crews respond to midtown mattress fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A mattress fire in midtown Savannah Tuesday night left one resident displaced, according to the Savannah Fire Department.

Crews were called to a report of a structure fire in the 700 block of E. 51st Street around 10 p.m. On the scene, firefighters found that a mattress caught fire in one of the bedrooms, triggering the fire suppression system.

While sprinklers extinguished the fire, crews worked to clear the smoke and water from the building.

No one was injured, though minor fire and extensive water damage displaced the resident from their room.

According to Savannah Fire, Tuesday’s incident marked the eighth accidental fire of the holiday season.

While the exact cause of the fire wasn’t provided, Savannah Fire encouraged residents to practice simple safety steps to avoid additional incidents this holiday season:

Never smoke while sleepy or intoxicated

Fully extinguish smoking materials and dispose in a deep, study ashtray

If possible, use flameless candles. Extinguish lighted candles before sleeping or leaving the room

Place candles in study, non-flammable holders

Never use stoves, ovens or hot plates for warmth

Use non-flammable burners specifically designed for incense. Never place incense in a potted plant or rest it on a counter or shelf to burn

The advice was offered as a part of the department’s fire safety wreath initiative. Each time a home or business fire occurs during the holiday season, Savannah Fire adds a red light to the wreath hung at its East Oglethorpe Avenue building.

“The public can help keep the wreath green by practicing fire safety during Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and into the New Year,” Savannah Fire stated. “Homeowners can also call 912-651-6756 to have firefighters install a free smoke alarm or alarm batteries at their residence.”