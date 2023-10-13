SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Council on World Affairs will be hosting a guest next week who will speak on the current Middle East crisis and other foreign affairs tensions.

Social time starts at 7 p.m., followed by the 7:30 p.m. program on Thursday, Oct. 19. It’s being held at Skidaway Community Church (50 Diamond Causeway).

Ambassador James Jeffrey, former ambassador to Iraq and Turkey, will be featured. Jeffrey is also the Special Envoy to the Global Coalition To Defeat ISIS, former Deputy National Security Advisor (2007–2008) and current chair of the Middle East Program at the Wilson Center.

Learn more about the Savannah Council on World Affairs at savannahcwa.org. The goal of the organization is to connect local and global communities.