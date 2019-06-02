Savannah community to honor late jazz musician Ben Tucker

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Dozens will pay their respects to jazz musician Ben Tucker. Friends of Ben Tucker Inc., a non-profit organization carrying on Tucker’s work, will hold a tribute concert to celebrate his legacy.

Tucker was a well-accomplished jazz bassist that played on hundreds of albums. Many credit him for the revival of jazz music in Savannah.

Tucker’s bandmates continue to perform in his honor and today acclaimed local musicians will gather to celebrate his legacy.

Tucker died tragically back in 2013 when his golf cart was hit by a car, but his legacy lives on through his music. His band still performs alongside his 18th-century bass named Bertha.

Just last year SCAD students debuted a documentary based on Tucker’s life called “In Tune,” the project took them two years to complete.

The event starts at 3 p.m. in historic Wright Square. The public is encouraged to set up early with picnic baskets, water, and chairs.

The event is family friendly and all ages are welcome.

