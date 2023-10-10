SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Jewish community in Savannah gathered Tuesday evening to pray and support one another. Some of them have relatives in Israel right now.

One Savannah man told News 3 that no one is safe, including his children.

“We really don’t see this as a war between Israel and the Hamas. We see this as the war between the people of light against the people of darkness,” Motti Locker says.

Locker has three children in Israel… in the midst of terror. His oldest son is serving in the Air Force. His other son and daughter are volunteering at blood drives there. He says he talks to them on the phone about three times a day.

“They are pretty amazed by the willingness of people to help. They say people are waiting 6 hours in line just to have the opportunity to donate blood,” Locker says.

A large crowd filled the parking lot of the Savannah Civic Center for this rally… protesting the violence. Locker is happy to see support from his Savannah neighbors and friends as well as city leaders.

“We welcome all the prayer in the world. We welcome anyone to stand with Israel,” Locker says.

Adam Solender with the Savannah Jewish Federation says it feels great to be together and be supported at this time.

“This was a heinous terrorist attack, and people want to express something. When things like this happen, people need to be together,” he says.

He hopes that people do not feel alone or isolated.

“It’s very hard to do something 6,000 miles away. The threat to Israel is a threat to all of us. This is part of our democratic values here in this country.”

The JEA started an Israel Relief Fund for the Jewish Agency for Israel and the Joint Distribution Committee. You can donate here.