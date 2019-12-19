Savannah community mourns loss of hit and run victim

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Family and friends of 33-year-old Raymond Nedd Sr. are mourning his death Wednesday after someone hit and killed him with a car.

“What I used to admire about him even though he was struggling [was that] he was always trying to get his kids back,” said Marvin Johnson, a longtime friend of Nedd.

Johnson says Nedd is the father of four children, who he often took around with him to haircuts and on odd jobs.

Johnson says met Nedd 10 years ago when he walked into his old barbershop on Savannah’s eastside. “He definitely was a guy who loved family,” he said.

On Tuesday, Savannah Police Department (SPD) says officers found Nedd’s body in the middle of Abercorn Street near Science Drive.

Police say Nedd was crossing the road when a driver hit him and drove off. Caila Brown — the Executive Director of Bike Walk Savannah — says by her count in the past year, Nedd is the third person to die crossing the street.

“There’s a lot of lanes. They’re wide. And people move fast in that area. It’s not designed for people outside of a motor vehicle,” she said. “It’s just disheartening because we do a lot to make sure our streets are safe and this is something we can’t always change.”

Brown says 73 percent of Savannah’s streets do not have a sidewalk. City officials say SPLOST 7 dollars will try to fix that.

The city plans to spend 6.5 million dollars to replace and install sidewalks across the city, including some on the Southside. Officials say they will determine exact locations when money is allocated at the end of 2020.

When it comes to Nedd, Johnson says he is happy he helped him find the church.

“My condolences to the family,” he said.

If you know anything about the person who hit and killed Nedd, SPD asks that you call them with information. You can call the Traffic Investigation Unit at (912) 525-2421 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

You can remain anonymous and police say valuable information could qualify you for a reward.