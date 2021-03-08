Savannah Classical Academy first to give COVID-19 vaccines to educators

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Teachers and school staff in Georgia will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, March 8 in accordance with expanded eligibility for educators in the state of Georgia.

SCA will be the first school in the district to offer on-site vaccinations for their educational personnel. On Monday, March 8, SCA Executive Director Barry Lollis, along with the majority of SCA’s staff, will get the COVID-19 vaccine, which will be administered on-campus by health care professionals from Village Walk Pharmacy.

Additional guidance has been provided by the Governor’s office regarding the expansion on March 8 to adults with intellectual and development disabilities and their caregivers; parents of children with complex medical conditions or who are at high risk of COVID complications; and teachers and childcare staff meeting certain criteria.

