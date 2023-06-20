SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A heavyweight in Savannah’s civil rights movement said although progress has been made, there’s still a long way to go.

Savannah civil rights icon Mercedes Wright Arnold spoke to local community group Leadership Savannah at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum Tuesday. She urged the next generation of leaders to stand up to any and all injustice.

“And include all of your friends who are people of character and wherever you see injustice, help fight against it,” Arnold said. “I don’t care whether it’s the Asian community, it’s the Jewish community. It’s wherever you see injustice. Join the fight.”

Arnold has a rich history of civil rights activism in the Hostess City and surrounding areas. From lunch counter sit-ins to leading a group of 11 Savannah State Students to protest segregated Tybee Island beaches in the historic 1960 Wade-in.

Arnold said America is making strides by recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The day marks the end of slavery. Specifically when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were brought the news they were no longer slaves in 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

“We’ve come this far in this country, which is good,” Arnold said. “And I tell all of my young people, I’ve raised lots of sand about what’s wrong, but I also know what’s right about this country. And you can correct wrongs.”

However, Arnold said there is still progress to be made, particularly with policing in America. She said before a police officer should put on a badge and pick up a gun they need psychological evaluation.

“Are they facing danger? Yes, they are. The people who are at the other end of that gun are people who also are in distress, but they are not in authority,” Arnold said.

Arnold is one of many civil rights icons being honored at the museum. Many of her awards, books, news clippings and other documents are being preserved and are on display at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum.