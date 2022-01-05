Savannah Civic Center to restart COVID-19 testing Jan. 10

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savanahians will soon be able to revisit the Savannah Civic Center for a COVID-19 test beginning on Jan. 10, according to the Coastal Health District.

If you’re in need of a test, you can swing by the center’s parking lot between 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The site located on 301 W Oglethorpe Ave, will also be open on the first and third Saturday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Coastal Health District says it will offer free PCR tests at the site. To register for a test, click or tap here.

The site was closed in mid-December to accompany events. Mayor Van Johnson announced the reopening of the site at his weekly press conference Tuesday morning.

The latest data from the Coastal Health District shows that Chatham County reported 317 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. That rapid jump in cases brings the 7-day rolling average number of cases to 377 — the all-time highest number recorded in the county.