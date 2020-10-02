Savannah City Manager Monahan to return to retirement

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah City Manager Pat Monahan is retiring — again.

Monahan, who served 28 years as the assistant county manager in Chatham County, left retirement last year to work for Savannah following Rob Hernandez’s quick departure to Florida.

On Friday, Monahan sent his 30-day notice to Mayor Van Johnson and the Savannah City Council. In it, he addressed the “naysayers” who might attribute his departure to disputes among members of the city council or the delay on the city manager search.

Pat Monahan (City of Savannah)

“My reasons are purely personal,” he wrote. “I simply desire to return to retirement.”

Monahan explained that he intended only to work 10 months, but by the end of October, will have served for 18.

In an email, Johnson said Monahan’s service has been “legendary and greatly appreciated” at a critical time for Savannah.

“Your integrity and expertise has been above reproach and you have set the foundation for greater things to be achieved by this City and this Council,” Johnson continued. “You have earned retirement (again), so it with some sadness, but with a grateful heart that I accept your resignation and wish you health, wealth and happiness for all of your days.”

In his letter of resignation, Monahan recognized the hard work of “Team Savannah” and the achievements made over the past 18 months.

“I wish you nothing but the best as a collective body that shares a singular love of our community and a common aspiration for a better Savannah,” he wrote.

Monahan’s resignation will take effect Nov. 2.