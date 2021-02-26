Savannah city leaders vote to increase hotel-motel tax

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah city council voted to raise the city’s hotel-motel tax. Thursday night’s vote increased the hotel-motel tax from 6% to 8%.

The additional revenue would go to the local tourism industry, financing several projects that promote bringing more visitors to the Hostess city.

Savannah city and tourism leaders hope the two percent increase will spike revenues from $22-million in 2019 to about $25-million in the year to come.

Last summer, council approved the increase 8 to one with only at-large alderwoman Keeshe Gibson Carter voting against it. Heated debate over how the extra money would be divided preceded the vote.

The resolution now heads to state lawmakers for approval and then to Governor Brian Kemp.