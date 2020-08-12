Savannah city leaders to adopt 2020 millage rate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – All eyes are on Savannah city leaders as they plan to meet on Thursday to vote on the 2020 millage rate.

After some council members insisted right now isn’t a time to increase property taxes, city leaders said they’ve been working together to find a compromise.

Mayor Van Johnson said the council has two options: maintain the current rate, state law classifies as an increase, or opt for a rollback rate that would lower property taxes.

If the rollback rate is adopted, the city’s property tax revenue would be down 600 thousand dollars; and that’s with the city already facing a 13.2 million dollar shortcoming due to COVID-19. Mayor Johnson said some of the areas they are looking at making cuts should they adopt the rollback rate, include cutting 200 thousand dollars set aside for legal fees, and 10 thousand dollars set aside for homelessness initiatives—specifically the transitional housing project on Dundee Street.

“The responsibility of the Mayor and Alderman is to make sure the city has the things that they need to operate, and so on one end people say cut but on the other end they say don’t affect any of my services,” Johnson said.

Council will hold two virtual sessions on Thursday with the first meeting starting at 10:00 a.m. Following their work session, Council will convene again at 2:00 p.m. for another meeting where they will chose the city’s millage rate. City leaders encourage people to weigh in.

You can email your comments to clerkofcouncil@savannahga.gov or you can call the city at (912) 651-6441. You can also speak to the council virtually by going to city hall, but a mask is required and temperature checks will be given.

