Savannah city leaders address homelessness with “safe transitional community”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Having a safe place to sleep, shower, and eat is something many people living on the streets of Savannah struggle to find every day. According to the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless, there are 4,600 people living on the streets.

“This is Dundee Village, this is going to be a safe, secure, and dignified area, campground for our homeless on the street population,” Glenn Hull the Strategic Initiative Manager for the City of Savannah described as he walked through the site on Dundee Street.

City leaders are working to create a more positive outlook for people who are currently homeless with the project.

“It is such a blessing to finally see something not on paper but on the ground in real time that’s going to benefit our invisible population,” Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan added.

Wilder Bryan said the pandemic brought the city’s homelessness crisis to the forefront of their minds—motivating them to create “Dundee Village,” a site to serve as a safe place with showers, food, and security for families and individuals who are grappling with homelessness.

“I’ve been over there all masked and gloves up and they’re ready to move contrary to what people say about this being a camp for less desirable, it’s not going to be that way,” Wilder Bryan said.

Community members like Betsy Rothman, spent months collecting donations for the site.

The project is the first step in what will eventually become transitional housing.

“This is the first step, Dundee Village ultimately will become a planned unit development to build a long term permanent housing solution for our homeless population,” Hull said.