Savannah City Council votes to remove Kesha Gibson-Carter from chair of council

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah City Council voted Thursday to remove Savannah’s Alderwoman At-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter from chair of council.

The vote came up at the end of the meeting and was labeled under “miscellaneous” on the agenda.

Mayor Van Johnson says reconsideration of city officers was requested on multiple occasions and said he had enough requests to add it to the agenda.

Alderman Kurtis Purtee presented it to the council before voting began.

“Council has the authority to evaluate its officers. The evaluation can be compared to an employee evaluation. The results can range from increased responsibilities to removal of office,” explained Purtee, “So making this about responsibility, we must take into consideration that one must be held accountable for their actions. In light of the reprimand voted on by city council and since the reprimand was approved.”

The council voted back in December to publicly reprimand Gibson-Carter, a Black woman, for calling a fellow council member racist.

The comment was made toward District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo, a white man, during a property development discussion in their Dec. 9 council meeting.

“I move to remove Kesha Gibson-Carter as council chairperson,” said PurteeThursday night.

“So of all the things going on in this city. and all the things going on in each your districts, with it taking five members of council to put an item on the agenda,” said Gibson-Carter, “This is the best you can do of us eclipsing the number of homicide in this city? The cuff of us eclipsing aggravated assaults in Atlanta, Georgia. This is the best we can do?”

Alderwoman At-Large Miller Blakley shared her agreement with Gibson-Carter.

“We have many issues that need to be addressed and trying to get her out of position makes absolutely no sense,” said Blakley, “We need to focus on the needs of this city and get personalities and emotions out of this whole thing.”

Blakley then addressed an alleged inequity among the council.

“We all know here there is five individuals that get anything they want on this council. The rest of us get nothing”

The council vote was 6-2 with Johnson, Palumbo, Shabazz, Legget, Purtee, and Wilder-Bryan voting ‘yes.’ Miller-Blakely and Lanier voted ‘no.’

“It’s really a moot point. For me it’s not even about the principle. because the people of Savannah sent me to this seat and it doesn’t matter about the chair, when I’m one day going to be the mayor. So, carry on,” Gibson-Carter said before leaving the chamber.

Mayor Johnson denied requests for public comment during the meeting because it was ‘not a public hearing.’