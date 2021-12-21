Savannah City Council votes to publicly reprimand Gibson-Carter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah City Council voted Tuesday to publicly reprimand Alderwoman At-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter, a Black woman, for calling a fellow council member racist.

The item passed in a 6-3 vote.

District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo, a white man, first motioned for her reprimand in the council’s Dec. 9 meeting. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said he didn’t entertain it at the time in order to investigate and added the item to Tuesday’s agenda himself after reviewing.

“It was stated twice during the meeting,” Palumbo said. “The first time, I don’t think anybody heard it. It’s on the video. You can see Alderwoman Gibson-Carter turn in my direction and say it.”

The alderman said he suffers from hearing loss, so he turns up his hearing aids during meetings.

“It wasn’t on the microphone,” Palumbo continued. “The second time, Mr. Massey (city clerk), members of city staff heard it.”

Johnson said he reviewed video of Gibson-Carter’s remark and called it “absolutely inappropriate.”

“It is in the public record and I heard it and it is contained within the minutes and several people here heard you say it that you called Alderman Palumbo a racist,” the mayor explained.

Johnson and Gibson-Carter spoke over one another several times throughout the discussion, at times raising their voices.

“We’re not going to allow you to continue to disrespect members of council and staff,” the mayor said. “You will act appropriately.”

“I’m here to serve the people, Van. Let’s go,” she responded, later calling the mayor childish.

She turned back to Palumbo and asked him four times: “Are you a racist?”

After no response, she turned to the mayor.

“Ask him if he’s a racist,” she said.

“I’m not going to ask him,” Johnson answered.

“Well if you’re not, why are we here? Grow up!” the alderwoman said to Palumbo.

It’s not the first time Gibson-Carter’s behavior has been formally addressed by the council.

In 2020, the alderwoman was found in violation of the city’s ethics ordinance. Other council members, including Palumbo, claimed Gibson-Carter misled the public intentionally and physically threatened other alderpersons.

The city council did not act on the board’s recommendation to publicly censure the alderwoman for the acts mentioned in the complaint.

Compared to a reprimand, City Attorney Bates Lovett said a censure is a more formal process by which a council member is silenced.