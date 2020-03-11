WATCH LIVE: Savannah St. Patrick’s Day festival and parade postponed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day festival and parade have been postponed in the midst of coronavirus concerns.

That’s according to the Tourism Leadership Council (TLC), Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Savannah.

In a letter to members, TLC said a new date has not been determined. They added, “no businesses are asked to close.”

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson is holding a news conference at 6 p.m. to address the decision. News 3 is told a previously announced special meeting at 5:30 p.m. will not be taking place.

With a number of major cities canceling their St. Partick’s Day festivities, many have been questioning whether Savannah would do the same.

It’s a conversation News 3 has had with the mayor and one we’re told he’s had with city partners.

“There have been conversations with our tourism industry, healthcare professionals and really just anyone who has an impact on Savannah as a whole and what the implications of this virus would be to our community,” said Nick Zoller, spokesman for the city of Savannah.

The Tybee Island Irish Heritage Celebration Parade is still set for 3 p.m. Saturday, organizers stated Wednesday evening.

Committee members tell News 3 the Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade will also still take place Sunday at 3 p.m.

News 3 will continue to follow this developing story.