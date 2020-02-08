Savannah City Council to hold night meetings, validate parking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting in a few weeks, one of Savannah City Council’s two monthly meetings will be at night in an effort to give more residents a chance to attend.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced the change at a meeting with members of the media on Friday.

The mayor also said he doesn’t think those who come downtown for meetings should have to pay for parking, so in designated garages, it will be free. Citizens will just need to bring their ticket to the meeting to have it validated.

Starting Thursday, Feb. 27, the second meeting of every month will be held at 6:30 p.m. with the pre-council meeting at 4 p.m.

The first meeting of the month will remain the same at 2 p.m. on Thursday and the pre-council at 10 a.m.