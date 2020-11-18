Savannah City Council to hold budget retreat this week, meetings open to the public

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah City Council will hold the 2021 budget retreat this week.

The meetings are set for Thursday, Nov. 19 and Friday, Nov. 20 at 9 a.m. in the Johnny Mercer Theatre at the Savannah Civic Center.

Both meetings are open to the public. Social distancing guidelines will be followed for those attending in person. The meetings can also be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page.

A digital version of the proposed 2021 budget can be viewed here.

