Savannah City Council to announce affordable housing task force

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson plans to address the lack of affordable housing in the city. The Mayor will announce a new task force centered on the issue on Thursday.

The Affordable Housing Task Force will work on a housing policy that will help make and keep permanent housing affordable for locals.

City Council announced their plans to use the former Code Compliance building that caught fire in May, to build mixed-use housing. They said the site’s location on Drayton Street is central to several downtown amenities. City Manager, Pat Monahan, said it could potentially hold up to 40 apartments.

Mayor Johnson said neighborhoods are the “cornerstone of Savannah’s community.” He described the city’s plans to take concrete steps towards making affordable housing a top priority.

“Developing an affordable housing policy that will ensure that Savannahians can afford to live in Savannah, and Savannah does not become too expensive for Savannahians: this is a huge part of our work in not only poverty reduction but also economic strength,” Johnson added.

Council members are also looking into using the Canal District for other affordable housing complexes.

The conference will be held at City Hall on Thursday morning.

