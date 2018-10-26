Savannah City Council schedules town halls to discuss zoning updates

City Council has scheduled town hall meetings for districts to discuss NewZO and other issues.

NewZO – or new zoning – is the first major overhaul of the city’s zoning ordinance in more than 50 years. The city says the changes will help manage urban growth and streamline the number of districts.

Every property in Savannah – whether home or business – falls under the zoning ordinance, so leaders say its important for all residents to tune in to the changes.

NewZO is being designed to make it easier for developers to navigate and cut down the rising number of requests for zoning variances that are brought before city council.

Another important feature is parking guidelines or minimums, referring to the minimum number of parking spaces expected for homes and businesses.

Check out the schedule to see when a NewZo meeting is being held in your area:

District 1 Alderman Van Johnson Town Hall Meeting

Monday, November 26 at 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Savannah Civic Center Ballroom, 301 W Oglethorpe Ave

District 2 Alderman Bill Durrence Town Hall Meeting

Wednesday, November 7 at 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Savannah Civic Center Ballroom, 301 W Oglethorpe Ave

District 3 Alderman John Hall Town Hall Meeting

Monday, October 29 at 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Johnson High School Auditorium, 3012 Sunset Blvd

District 4 Alderman Julian Miller Town Hall Meeting

Wednesday, November 28 at 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Marsh Auditorium at Candler General Hospital, 5353 Reynolds Street

District 5 Alderwoman Estella Shabazz Town Hall Meeting

Monday, November 19 at 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tatemville Community Center, 333 Coleman St

District 6 Alderman Tony Thomas Town Hall Meeting

Thursday, November 1 at 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Windsor Hall, 302 Briarcliff Circle

For more information on NewZo, visit here.