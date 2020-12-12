Savannah City Council postpones vote on Salvation Army housing project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Salvation Army’s proposed transitional housing project for the homeless is on hold.

Thursday night, the Savannah City Council decided to delay a vote to give the project a special permit.

“Why would you take one of the poorest neighborhoods in the city of Savannah, and plop the homeless shelter right down in the middle of it?” asked District 1 Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier, opposing the proposed shelter in her district.

Lanier said she doesn’t think most West Savannah residents even know about the shelter, which would be built at 2305 Augusta Avenue.

“People have not had an opportunity to be involved in their community,” she added.

Maj. Paul Egan, with the Salvation Army of Savannah, says many people have a stereotype of who they think a homeless person is.

“The majority of them that stay at our shelter are those that are a part of transitional housing,” he explained. “These are people that are moving forward with their lives. They’re headed off to work during the day.”

The proposed Center of Hope would sit on 12 acres with 56 apartments for families. It could also house an additional 48 women and 56 men.

Egan says it would be a major upgrade from their current shelter on Montgomery Street.

“The kids would have a place to have a playground, to have a place where families could walk,” he said. “Just to live and to feel the hope that they have a better place to go to in life.”

It’s taken several years to settle on the Augusta Road site, according to Egan. But Lanier says she wants more time to work with city staff, the Housing Authority of Savannah and the Salvation Army to find a more suitable spot, giving West Savannah residents more options to find a development they deserve.

“We’ve been asking for 14 years for an area plan for our area, so if we had that we wouldn’t be sitting here having this conversation, because we would know where everything fits,” the alderwoman added.

The council postponed a vote on the zoning permit until their Jan. 22 meeting.