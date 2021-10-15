Savannah city council passes housing Savannah action plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday’s city council meeting took its first steps in making housing more affordable in the city of Savannah by approving the resolution to adopt the Savannah Housing Action Plan in a 6-3 majority vote.

Part of the adoption of the resolution is to increase community wide support and education for housing in Savannah.

Incrementally increased housing investments will start in 2022. Those investments will reach $100 million plus annually. This in turn will benefit 15,000 households by 2032.

A study done by the housing Savannah task force found about 21,000 Savannah households are unable to afford quality housing.

From here, City Manager Jay Melder will determine what action steps he recommends based on the plan.