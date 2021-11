SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For the first time since March of 2020, the Savannah City council met in-person for its city council meeting on Tuesday.

There were many items on the agenda ranging from alcohol licenses to approving items for the Enmarket arena.

One of the biggest highlights from the meeting was the resolution recommendations from the Racial Equity and Leadership task force, also known as REAL.

This group evaluates barriers in our community caused by racism.