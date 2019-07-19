Savannah City Council discusses future SPLOST-funded projects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After a meeting on Thursday, Savannah City Council is looking to approve the next phase in the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).

SPLOST is a one-penny county sales tax mostly paid for by visitors. It’s responsible for hundreds of projects around the city, including Savannah’s newest community center on Pennsylvania Avenue. SPLOST has also paved miles of roads and sidewalks.

SPLOST is only used to fund projects like the ones above that voters approve. It can not be used to balance the City’s budget or to cover general operating or maintenance expenses. City Council has to decide what new projects to take on in the future.

Citizens with potential project ideas are asked to submit them here: https://www.savannahga.gov/2568/Your-SPLOST-Penny-at-Work

The most recent SPLOST began in 2014 and will expire in 2020. The next vote will be held in this year. If approved, the tax will be collected from 2020 to 2026.