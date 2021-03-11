Savannah City Council delays vote again on homeless shelter proposal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah City Council has voted to postpone a controversial vote for another 30 days due to a possible conflict of interest involving a council member.

The council was expected to vote at Thursday’s council meeting on whether or not to award a special use permit to the Salvation Army to build transitional housing in west Savannah.

City Manager Michael Brown said that he received a competing development proposal for the Augusta Avenue property.

“I want to make sure that I understand the nature of that on whether or not it poses an issue for the way that the items being handled,” Brown said. “It is my job as the manager to make sure that the city’s interests are protected and there’s no question about the process.”

Brown said he will look into the possible conflict of interest and bring his findings back to the council at a later date.

