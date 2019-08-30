Savannah City Council calls special meeting to proceed with eminent domain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —The Savannah City Council called a special council meeting on Thursday night to proceed with an eminent domain on six properties. Two of the properties are on West Gwinnett Street and four are on Delesseps Avenue.

A list of the affected properties are as follows:

1302 West Gwinnett Street, Savannah, Georgia 31415 (PIN: 20046 01007)

0 West Gwinnett Street, Savannah, Georgia 31415 (PIN: 20046 03013)

1304 Delesseps Avenue, Savannah, Georgia 31404 (PIN: 20097 37014)

2017 Delesseps Avenue, Savannah, Georgia 31404 (PIN: 20103 10020)

2019 Delesseps Avenue, Savannah, Georgia 31404 (PIN: 20103 10021)

2119 Delesseps Avenue, Savannah, Georgia 31404 (PIN: 20103 11001)

Citizens who may be affected by the changes were welcome to attend the city hall meeting to speak on behalf of their property rights.

The city is looking to buy a few feet of land from the front yard of these homes to create sidewalks and bike paths for the community.

Savannah District 3 Alderman John Hall said no citizens will be asked to leave their home for this project. Hall said these communities get a lot of foot traffic so it’s safest for everyone to have sidewalks and bike lanes.

For further information, residents can contact Real Estate Services at 912-651-6524.