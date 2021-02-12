Savannah City Council approves sale of land on Drayton Street for affordable workforce housing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah City Council has accepted a proposal from a development group to build new affordable apartments located on Drayton Street.

The city is working to close the gap in the shortage of affordable housing. The plot of land use to be home to one of Savannah’s code compliance buildings. New affordable workforce apartments could soon be coming to the Thomas Square neighborhood in Midtown Savannah to replace it.

“These are workforce units in which the developer promises the rates would be slightly below fair market rents,” Savannah City Manager, Michael Brown said.

A request for proposals was issued out to find a developer that could build the affordable rental housing site. The Pinyan/Procida Development Group was selected to purchase the property for $750,000.

The proposal includes 40 residential units and 42 parking spaces with the rent ranging from around $400 to a little over $1,000.

“Regular rents for a nice one bedroom apartment in Savannah I think you’d be talking $1,200-$1,500 a month for a single bedroom,” Brown said.

While these apartments would be considered affordable workforce housing, the council described them as being a place city employees could live.

“I think that’s the easiest way to think about it. So it can be anybody from our 2,400 team members that can live and afford to live in the downtown core area. It’s not low income housing so to speak,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

The developer has pledged to keep these low rates for the next 30 years. Another developer was in the running to purchase the land but the city decided on the proposal that best fit the neighborhood.

“You pick the best. This is the best,” Brown said.

The next steps in the process requires the developer to go through a zoning process, get a building permit and start construction within two years or the property will have to be given back to the city.

To ensure that affordable housing is built on the site, the city will place a deed restriction on the property limiting development to that proposed use.