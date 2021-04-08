Savannah City Council approves permit for Salvation Army shelter, including archaeological review

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah City Council has approved a special use permit allowing the Salvation Army to build transition housing in West Savannah.

The council did amend the motion Thursday to include an archaeological review. If evidence is found that the area is part of the historic Weeping Time land, the city will not move forward with the permit.

The housing development has hit several roadblocks, largely due to its proximity to the largest recorded sale of enslaved people in United States history.

Some council members have also voiced concerns about the area’s high poverty rate, saying the new development would only set West Savannah up for failure.

Meanwhile, Salvation Army officials have said the Augusta Avenue property is key to helping the community. Without the permit for the land, it would set them back for years.

