Savannah church chosen as one of Georgia Trust’s ‘Places in Peril’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation has unveiled its 2020 “Places in Peril” across the state.

The program is designed to identify and preserve historic sites threatened by issues like demolition, neglect or lack of maintenance.

Among the 10 historical sites selected in Georgia, Savannah’s Asbury United Methodist Church was added to the annual list out of dozens of nominated buildings.

The church, whose congregation celebrates 150 years in 2019, is located in the city’s historic Victorian District. Having been housed in a building over a century old, the structure has been plagued by problems in recent years, despite early 20th-century modifications.

“We’ve sustained a fair amount of damage to our roof from storms over the years, which then led to us having to contend with structural issues,” Odessa Lovett, the chairperson of Asbury’s renovation team, told News 3.

Water damage and deterioration have rendered parts of the building unusable. Lovett said that’s why her team reached out to Georgia Trust — to see if partnering with the organization could be an opportunity to save their church.

“[The opportunity meant] we can look outside of our own resources to see what would be available to have the needs met with the roof and some of the other structural issues that have come about as a result of enduring damage from multiple storms and weather conditions,” Lovett said.

Image courtesy of Ellie Issacs

Asbury was the only historical building in Chatham County to make the “Places in Peril” list.

“For them to choose us out of 10 sites out of the whole state of Georgia is profound,” Lovett said.

Georgia Trust aims to raise awareness about the state’s significant historic, archaeological and historical resources that may be at risk.

Each year, the organization puts out a call for nominations through its network of preservationists throughout the state, according to Georgia Trust President and CEO, Mark McDonald.

Image courtesy of Rebecca Fenwick

From a list of 25 to 30 sites, 10 are chosen annually.

“The Asbury United Methodist Church is located in a very important building, from an architectural standpoint,” McDonald told News 3.

“It represents a congregation that’s been meeting for 150 years now, and it’s the only African American United Methodist Church in the Historic Victorian District in Savannah,” McDonald said.

Asbury’s congregants had to make the choice of whether to stay, or to leave their church building — and all of its rich history — behind.

“The congregation voted, and they decided that they wanted to stay and preserve and renovate the church,” Lovett said.

Image courtesy of Ellie Issacs

The church developed a three-tier plan, which includes social media, local foundation grants, in-kind donations as well as Asbury’s own fundraising, which Lovett said made them an attractive applicant for the “Places in Peril” program.

Now, with the new partnership with Georgia Trust, the congregation intends to do whatever is necessary to preserve and restore their beloved church.

“We have always put God at the helm of our endeavors,” Lovett said.

“We asked him to guide us and lead us toward the opportunities that would help us restore our beautiful church because there’s a rich legacy there,” she said. “It’s architecturally beautiful, and we’ve always contributed to our community, and we want to continue to do so.”