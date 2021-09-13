Savannah, Chatham County announce vaccine incentive program for its employees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday, the City of Savannah, in collaboration with Chatham County Board of Commissioners, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System/Board of Education, and the Chatham Area Transit (CAT) will announce a vaccine incentive program for all current employees, effective immediately.

$500 will be offered to all full-time and part-time employees who verify through a third party system that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That includes any of three current vaccines available to the public.

The announcement is planned for 2 p.m. and will be streamed in the video player above. The Savannah City Council announced its approval of the program in a special Zoom meeting Monday morning.

“We have to get our numbers above 50%, to be honest with you, I would love to have it in the 80% range,” Mayor Van Johnson said.

The $500 incentive is retroactive to those who have already received the vaccine as well. The program is set to start today and will run until November 15th.

As it stands, just over 50% of City of Savannah, Chatham County, SCCPSS and CAT employees have self-reported that they’re fully vaccinated.

“If we can afford it, let’s do it,” says District 6 Alderman, Kurtis Purtee. “Our city employees are valuable. Team Savannah, these folks are like family to some of us. And we want to be able to take care of those individuals.”

City leaders hope the cash incentive will entice people who were previously hesitant and hope the number of fully vaccinated people in Chatham County will start to rise as a result of the program.