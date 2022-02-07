Savannah CASA announces 14th annual Dancing with Savannah Stars

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah CASA(Court Appointed Special Advocates) announced their 14th annual Dancing with Savannah Stars benefitting advocacy for local children in foster care.

The fundraising goal for the event is $150,000. This will help to sustain programming needs and resources for children who have experienced abuse and neglect. Dancing with Savannah Stars will be held May 13 at 7pm at Victory North.

While the event isn’t until May, thing are kicking off now. An invitation-only cocktail party will be held on Feb. 8 at Cha Bella to kick off Dancing with Savannah Stars.

The dancers participating in Dancing with Savannah Stars in 2022 include: Gillian Karatassos, Rick Ellison, Jonathan Jefferson, Angela Lightsey, Kareem McMichael, Kierstin Graham, Pria Padgett, Marianne Poppell, Nicole Rawls, Sabriya Scott, Cissy Smith, Moncello Stewart, and Marvette Wilkerson.

Currently, CASA volunteers represent approximately 300 children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Research has shown that children who have a CASA volunteer fare much better in the child welfare system and in adulthood than those who do not, according to Savannah CASA.

“Dancing with Savannah Stars is a wonderful opportunity to come together as a community and bring awareness to the needs of our children in foster care in an entertaining way. Our team works hard to ensure that children with highly traumatic experiences have the support that they need, and this fundraiser is a vital part in fulfilling our mission,” said Kate Blair, Executive Director of Brightside Advocacy.

All funds raised from the Dancing with Savannah Stars will be used to support volunteer recruitment, training, and retention for Savannah CASA. For more information, visit Savannah CASA’s website here.