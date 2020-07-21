Savannah Campus Police Officer shares poetry, perspective on nationwide protests

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – A Campus Police Officer with the SCCPSS Board of Education Police Department is answering the call to action during this time of widespread protest.

Bilaal Muhammad writes poetry with the purpose of creating dialogue to ignite change. The School Resource Officer said that an artist speaks to the times and this movement is inspiring his spoken word poetry.

“The main reason I became a police officer is to try to change the perception of the community of how we operate. Our number one duty as a police officer is to protect your constitutional rights and lately, some officers have just been crossing that line,” said Muhammad.

Officer Muhammad told News 3 that he works on building relationships and trust with his students at Savannah High School and Savannah Arts Academy. As a black police officer, and a human being, he also tries to set an example for the next generation.

“Right here in the community, you have so many people to look up to and most of the time, between school and home, all they see is negativity, so when they come to school, that’s their safe haven,” said Muhammad.

Muhammad told News 3 that he lives for these kids, and while he supports the nationwide protests for equality and justice, he hopes these calls will lead to more direct conversations in our own community.

Officer Muhammad plans to share his poems virtually with his students since the district has moved its classes online.