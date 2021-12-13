Savannah businesses award Best of Georgia titles

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Results are in … Best of Georgia recently released their list of winners for 2021. Making the list are two locally owned businesses — MGreen Productions and Cocktail Hour.

“It lets me know that every client has been satisfied that we are definitely achieving what it is we set out to do,” says Jelon Smart, owner of Cocktail Hour “THE Experience”. “All of the sweat and the tears that go into planning and creating these memorable experiences for our clients, this win lets me know that they appreciate it and it’s not going unnoticed.”

“It was exciting,” said MGreen Productions owner MiQuan Green. “I knew that being able to be honored all across our state was something that we were not expecting.”

MGreen Productions is a multimedia company that offers photography, videography, marketing, and printing. Green started his business at the age of 12 and has been thriving ever since.

“We’re a company that’s not new to the community but were a company that continues to thrive and grow with our community,” Green said.

Originated in the Hostess City, Cocktail Hour “THE Experience” is a full event design company. “We provide everything from A-Z, full event planning, full design, and event catering,” Smart said.

After working in hospitality for ministry for five years Smart was inspired to create Cocktail Hour “THE Experience.”

“I love the pretty, I love the whole event aspect of it,” Smart said. “I love meeting new people making new relationships, and being in this environment definitely provides that.”

Both businesses hope growth and expansion are on their horizon.

“Savannah has shown a lot of love to our company and it’s been great but we definitely want to expand to other cities, to other states, and to be able to start our hospitality boot camp in 2022,” Smart said.

“Being able to serve our local community is always something we’ve wanted to do and being able to do that on a daily, not only by servicing our clients but giving back to the community is something we’ve always wanted to continue to do within our company,” Green said.

Click here to see the winners for each category.