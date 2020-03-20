Savannah business helps food trucks continue to serve customers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Small businesses in Savannah are teaming up in an effort to stay afloat during coronavirus shutdowns.

Sandpiper Supply, Inc., a plumbing business, is offering up space in its parking lot on Bull Street to neighborhood food trucks to serve takeout meals.

“They’re giving them the opportunity to reach some customers they normally would not reach,” Ardsley Park community member Tommy Holland said. “It looks like they’ve been fairly steady here, which is a good thing. These are meals that would not have probably been sold at their location and it gives them another day of keeping their doors open.”

Latin Chicks owner Mary Githens says they’re taking the necessary precautions to serve the take-out meals, including cutting down on the number of employees working and creating a texting system where customers get notified on their phones when their order is ready for pick up. They can even pay online.

“It feels amazing. Regardless of everything, we’re the first ones to get hit,” Githens said. “The most important thing for me is to keep my people working because they do want to work. Besides the fear of getting infected, it’s also the fear of losing their jobs and not having an income.”

Sandpiper Supply will have one local food truck per day serving take out orders as long as they can remain open.

“Just yesterday I saw there was a post of Facebook. Someone was looking for people to open up their driveway,” Sandpiper Supply Inc. co-owner Chat Howard said. “And I said, ‘Well, we can do a little better than a driveway.’ Mary was the guinea pig for us.”

“Chazitos will be here on Monday and we’ll see how it goes,” he continued. “But as far as doing it, it’s not a problem for us. We just kind of moved our cars and made a space for them.”

They ask that if you are not feeling well, stay home and make arrangements to have someone pick up your meal for you.

“This is our chance as a community to give back and say ‘Hey, we love you back,’” Howard said. “We’re here to support you.”

Sandpiper Supply, Inc. will host Chaziots Food Truck in their parking lot at 4101 Bull Street on Monday, March 23 from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

On Sunday, March 22, Latin Chicks will be in Woof Gang Bakery’s lot at 141 Bull Street from noon until 6 p.m.