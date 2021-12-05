Savannah Bridge Run makes triumphant return after year-long layoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Ready, set, go! The 2021 Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run returned, marking 30 years of costumes, family, and racing fun in the Hostess City.

Runners of all ages got the chance to conquer the Talmadge Bridge, in what’s known as one of the most difficult and scenic bridge runs in the south.

“We love this race we come here every year. It’s a fun race, my kids have been doing it since they were born,” Andre Pretorious says, dressed as “The Grinch”. “Yeah, we just love doing it as a family, we like this race a lot. It’s just our tradition every year to come out to this race and enjoy and have fun.”

Runners traveled far and wide to come out for a chance to get the best of the Talmadge Bridge. The race featured three separate timed runs, a 5k, 10k and double pump. Each lap over the bridge marking the length of a single 5k.

“I met some nice folks from the Savannah Sports Council, I think, and they said I should run with these folks so I decided I would,” Josh Evans said, while dressed as “Forrest Gump” and doing his best impression of the famous movie character. “And well I’m glad I did, there’s lots of nice folks here and I always enjoy meeting new folks.”

For many, what makes this race so special is the sense of community that comes along with it, and the opportunity to include the whole family.

“I mean, when I say it’s easy to get to like it’s easy to park, get out and be here,” Carlee James says. “The different races are fun. I did it before they had the 5k, first, they just had the 10k and that was fun too back then.”

“We don’t miss it. Just to be together, this is our family time without kids or husbands,” runner Lori D’Argenio said.