Savannah book festival authors visit local schools to speak with students

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV)— The Savannah Book Festival kicked off Thursday and some of the featured authors visited schools around the area Friday morning to speak to students about their books and answer questions.

Holly George-Warren, author of Janis: Her Life and Music visited Richmond Hill High School to talk to students about her experience in the music industry.

She is a two-time Grammy nominee and award-winning author of sixteen books, including the New York Times bestseller The Road to Woodstock.

“Getting to meet the students today and hear their questions and see what they’re interested in was really fun for me,” George-Warren said.

The author spoke about how Janis Joplin was a trailblazer for rock, soul, and blues music before it was socially acceptable for women— and how she tries to emulate that in her own writing process and career.

Many students told News 3 the author inspired them to pursue a career in music and journalism and to follow their passion.

“I loved it. I thought it was so interesting because I never really met anybody who not only is in the music industry but they were alive during the golden era of music,” Junior at Richmond Hill High School Madi Morrow said. “I love 70s and 80s music so I thought it was very cool to hear all of her stories about all of the artists she’s met and she’s written about and I thought it was really interesting.”

Rock and Roll is her expertise, but George-Warren says her love of music stemmed from the “golden days” of AM radio.

“It was really incredible to know about the different sides of the music industry and how different performers have different sides to their lives and the process they go through to create a biography,” Junior at Richmond Hill High School Andrew Noble said.

George-Warren ended her lecture with a piece of advice for the students: follow your passions in life and see where they lead.

“It was cool to see a new side of the story of rock and roll and her experiences and stuff like that,” Junior at Richmond Hill High School Cheyenne Whitman said, “It inspired me to go out and pursue my dreams.”