Savannah Book Festival: Author to discuss book on final year of Civil War

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Journalist and historian, S.C. Gwynne plans to speak virtually Monday as part of the 2021 Savannah Book Festival.

Gwynne will discuss his latest book, Hymns of the Republic, at 7:00 p.m.

The author researched information for the book about the final year of the Civil War during the pandemic.

“My books are researched based. So a lot of what I have to do is just reading,” explains Gwynne, “And a lot of that involves going to archives or museums or whatever that maybe but, I mean, all of that globally was closed to me, everything!”

People can register for the session with Gwynne HERE: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/plrlo00i/register

Learn more about the Savannah Book Festival HERE: https://www.savannahbookfestival.org/