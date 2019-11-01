Savannah birthplace of Girl Scouts founder awarded $150,000 preservation grant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace has been awarded a share of $2 million as part of the national 2019 Partners in Preservation: Main Streets campaign.

The historic Savannah birthplace of the founder of Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. was awarded $150,000.

It was one of 20 nationwide sites that competed for funding.

Thirteen winners were selected following a five-week campaign, where more than 1.1 million votes were cast online and at sites across the country.

“This year’s campaign focused on sites that are rich in women’s history,” Sherryl Lang, associate director of the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace, told News 3.

“We are so pleased to receive these funds, and ultimately, it’s girls who are the winners,” Lang said.

The 2019 Partners in Preservation campaign’s focus on historic buildings and sites that celebrate women’s contributions is in honor of the upcoming 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment’s ratification.

The amendment guaranteed women the right to vote.

“We’ll be using these funds for preservation projects that will enable us to increase our access so that we can serve all girls, which is of course a big part of Girl Scouts’ mission,” Lang said.

The preservation funds will also go toward making the site more engaging for the general public.

“Girl Scouts have been meticulous stewards of the Juliette Low birthplace since 1953, and we’re very proud of the work that we’ve done here,” Lang said. “This work will be ongoing as we continue to try to build in a 21st century infrastructure for girls who are expecting a 21st century experience.”

Other winning sites include the Monroe County Courthouse in Monroeville, Alabama; the Women’s Club of Minneapolis in Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Casa Belvedere on Staten Island, New York.

Partners in Preservation is a community-based partnership from National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express.

It was created in 2006 to engage the public in preserving historic places.