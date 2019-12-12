Savannah ferry services impacted by harbor deepening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Belles ferry services will have a few changes this holiday season.

Due to the Savannah River dredging, the Savannah Belles Ferry boats will only operate between the Savannah Convention Center on Hutchinson Island and the Waving Girl landing at Morrell Park, on the east side of the Savannah Riverwalk.

Currently, the ferries operate seven days a week from 7 a.m. to midnight. These operating hours will remain the same.

Until further notice, the free ferry will not be docking at City Hall landing.

Chatham Area Transit apologizes for the inconvenience and will send out a notice after full service is restored.