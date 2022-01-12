Savannah Bee Company makes plans to move HQ to downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Bee Company announced Tuesday plans to relocate its corporate headquarters.

Savannah Bee Company will move its HQ to a new downtown Savannah location right across from the new EnMarket Arena.

Officials say the new 60,000 square foot facility will include Bee Garden Tours, a new showroom, A Mead Bar (Honey Wine) and more.

The company has been in its current location on Wilmington Island for 13 years.

The Wilmington Island location was the second Savannah Bee Company store to open, along with locations across the country from Boulder, CO to Disney Springs in Orlando, FL.

The move to downtown Savannah will take place in mid-2022.